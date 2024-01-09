Lloyd Austin

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

Lloyd Austin was admitted to a hospital on Jan. 1 with complications from a Dec. 22 procedure

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a minimally invasive procedure to treat and cure it, according to a statement from Walter Reed National Military Center officials on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning. His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," the officials said.

Austin, 70, was then admitted to Walter Reed on Jan. 1 "with complications from the December 22 procedure, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain," the officials said.

