Three people were shot at the Christiana Mall in Delaware after shots were fired Saturday evening. The Mall has been closed and police are investigating the situation.

At 6:43 p.m. police were dispatched to the Christiana Mall at 132 Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, with reports of a shooting inside the mall’s food court.

Police arrived and found three victims with gunshot wounds in the food court. All victims were transported to area hospitals. One victim was listed in stable condition, the other two were listed in critical, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell with the Delaware State Police said at a press conference.

Five other people sustained various injuries not related to gunfire as well, police said.

Police could not confirm how many suspects were involved, Hatchell said.

We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time, police said.

Investigators believe this was an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.

Police say this was not an active shooter situation. There was an altercation that led to a shooting, resulting in people getting hurt but not a targeted open attack on the mall.

Hatchell reiterated that there is no threat to public safety.

The mall will be closed Sunday, April 9.

Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation and there is heavy police presence surrounding the mall, they are asking that people avoid the area. Mall Road is currently closed.

For anyone responding to the mall to locate someone, a reunification site has been set up at the north entrance by the AT&T store, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.