Delta plane clips another aircraft and appears to knock its tail off at Atlanta airport

A Delta aircraft clipped the tail of another plane Tuesday morning at an Atlanta airport.

The collision happened just after 10 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport while Delta Flight 295 was taxiing for departure and struck Endeavor Air Flight 5526, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video taken at the airport appears to show the Endeavor plane with its tail hanging off the side of the aircraft.

https://twitter.com/avi8ionaddict/status/1833520800756097094

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There are no reports of injuries and maintenance crews are evaluating for damage, Delta Air Lines said.

The Delta flight was headed to Tokyo and the Endeavor Air flight to Lafayette, Louisiana. Delta said it is working to re-accommodate passengers.

The collision comes weeks after a deadly incident at the same airport when a tire exploded at a Delta Air Lines facility. Two team members were killed and another was injured.

There have also been near-collisions at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the last few months.

In April, a JetBlue plane getting ready for takeoff almost hit a Southwest Airlines flight that had been cleared by air traffic control to cross the runway.

Moments before the collision, someone could be heard on radio traffic yelling for both planes to stop, according to the website LiveATC. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News at the time that the planes came within 1,000 feet of each other.

The JetBlue plane had to abort takeoff, the airline said.

A month later there was another mishap at the airport when an American Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff while another plane had already been given instructions to land on a cross-runway.

An air traffic controller canceled the takeoff clearance for American "because another aircraft was cleared to land on an intersecting runway," according to the FAA, which launched an investigation into the incident.

Last year, the FAA addressed concerns at a safety summit to assess whether changes need to be made regarding how American flights are regulated. The agency said it has "a goal of zero serious close calls" and recently reported a 33% decrease in serious runway incursions in fiscal year 2024 compared with 2023.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: