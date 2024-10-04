Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz to stop in San Diego on fundraising tour

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the running mate of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is expected to visit America's Finest City Sunday amid a campaign fundraiser tour across the West Coast.

Walz, 60, will fly into the San Diego International Airport around 2 p.m. Sunday and depart for a private campaign reception at an undisclosed location within the city, the campaign said.

The visit is expected to be brief. Within three hours, Walz is expected to land in Santa Barbara for another fundraiser stop in Montecito. Then, he'll head to Los Angeles for the evening. His itinerary there was not disclosed.

The following day, Walz will travel to Seattle and Sacramento for more fundraising events.

Walz's opponent, JD Vance, visited San Diego in late August for his own fundraising for the Trump-Vance campaign. While here, Vance visited the U.S.-Mexico Border where he insisted on reinstating former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. Title 42 was used to block land entry for many immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz, an unexpected choice for Harris' running mate among a long list of contenders, has a long history in politics. He's currently serving his second term as governor and also served 12 years in Congress. He was previously a public school teacher and a member of the Army National Guard for more than two decades.

The campaign hopes his midwest roots will hold the states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan — longtime Democratic strongholds at the presidential level that Donald Trump flipped in 2016 and Joe Biden flipped back in 2020.