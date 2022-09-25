mahsa amini

Demonstrators Form Human Chain in Protest of Mahsa Amini's Death

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large demonstration was held at the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday to demand change in Iran.

People formed a human chain in solidarity with women in the Middle Eastern country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in police custody.

Zara, a San Jose resident, joined others at the protest at the Golden Gate Bridge "to just support Iranian women who are fighting for their freedom and free Iranian people from the dictatorship regime," she said.

Considering the turnout at this and other demonstrations across the Bay Area, the country and the world, people hope a clear message is sent out.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Here we are today for those women to gain basic freedom, to basic human rights that every human deserves to have," a demonstrator said.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

Iran Sep 22

Bay Area Residents Gather for Memorial After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Iran

Business Sep 23

Mass Protests in Iran, Sparked by Woman's Death in Police Custody, Are the Regime's Biggest Challenge in Years

This article tagged under:

mahsa aminiSan FranciscoGolden Gate Bridge
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us