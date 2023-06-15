Denver

Denver police struck by firetruck during Nuggets parade left seriously injured

The officer was transferred to the hospital from the Nuggets' parade in Denver after the incident on Thursday morning.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Denver police officer is seriously injured after being struck by a firetruck during the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday morning.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened towards the end of the celebration at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street after 11:30 a.m. MT.

The injured officer who was in SWAT gear was seen conscious after the crash ahead of being transported to a hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Players from the Nuggets -- including NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic -- who were on that exact firetruck were escorted off.

Moments later, the truck was covered in crime scene tape. The crash remains under investigation.

The Nuggets capped off an impressive off-season, dominating the Miami Heat in five games to claim the NBA Finals on Monday night.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub is expected to take a plea deal

Department of Justice 1 hour ago

Justice Department to Probe PGA Tour Deal With Saudi-Funded LIV Golf

Jokic wrapped up a historic playoff performance, becoming the first player to lead the league in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason. The Serbian was also named Finals MVP while becoming a two-time NBA MVP.

The last time the city held a championship parade was June 2022 when Denver honored the NHL's Colorado Avalanche for winning the Stanley Cup Final.

This article tagged under:

Denvercar crashDenver NuggetsNBA Finals
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us