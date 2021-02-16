coronavirus

Deployed Sailors Test COVID-19 Positive Aboard Previously-Stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt

Last year, more than 1,200 sailors on the ship tested positive for the virus, which led to nearly two months of quarantining in Guam

By City News Service

In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor in Guam. The carrier has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region 10 weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined the Navy warship.
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier/U.S. Navy via AP

Three sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 a month into the ship's deployment in the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said Monday.

The trio of sailors, who tested positive on Sunday, have not experienced any symptoms, Navy officials said. Those sailors and others closest to them have been isolated in accordance with Navy and CDC guidance.

This marks the second outbreak on the aircraft carrier. Last year, more than 1,200 sailors on the ship tested positive for the virus, which led to nearly two months of quarantining in Guam before the Roosevelt's sailors could return to sea.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Texas 11 hours ago

Winter's Wrath: Bitter Cold, Millions Without Power and a Deadly Tornado

coronavirus pandemic 13 hours ago

Virus Updates: Weather to Delay Vaccine Distribution; ADHD Diagnoses Surge Amid Pandemic

A Pentagon watchdog report said the outbreak was amplified when commanders of the Navy vessel failed to enforce procedures that would have prevent its spread, like social distancing and quarantining.

This time, according to a Navy statement, the Roosevelt is "following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines to include mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, and proper hygiene and sanitation practices. U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force"

Currently, USS Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in a multi-month deployment, according to the Navy's website. The Roosevelt remains fully operational, officials said.

Navy Ship Didn't Enforce Social Distancing, Letting COVID Spread: Pentagon Watchdog

Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, a spokesperson for the Pacific Fleet, said the Roosevelt was deployed in December before coronavirus vaccines became available. He said vaccinations are currently voluntary for Navy servicemembers and will continue to be until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifts its Emergency Use Authorization.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19vaccinestestingUS Navy
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us