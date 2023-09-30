Watch: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's remains brought to Bay Area by military flight

The remains of Sen. Dianne Feinstein are being brought back to the Bay Area on a military flight Saturday evening, according to a statement from her office.

The flight is due to arrive at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at some point in the evening.

Her remains are being accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Rep. Nancy Pelosi and the senator’s chief-of-staff James Sauls, according to a spokesperson for her office.

The trail-blazing senator and former Mayor of San Francisco died in her Washington D.C. home Friday at the age of 90.

