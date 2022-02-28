Did You Hear About Deftones New Belching Beaver Beer Collab?

Enjoy headbanging to something heavy while sipping on a cold one? Well, Belching Beaver Brewery and Deftones have joined forces once again to create an original brew, this time inspired by a song off Deftones’ album "Diamond Eyes."

Chino and the guys have been collab-ing with North County's Belching Beaver and Deftones on boutique brews since 2016.

The latest effort at capturing Deftones' sound in a can involves a twist on a classic: Beauty School Pilsner delivers with dank aromas and tropical flavors.

“This beer takes the crisp and refreshing drinkability of a bright pilsner and packs in a dry hop regimen,” Belching Beaver Oceanside posted on its Instagram.

The beer was released Feb. 4 at all of the Belching Beaver Brewery locations throughout San Diego and can also be ordered online.

Belching Beavers can be found in Oceanside, the North Park tasting room, Pub 980 and at the Belching Beaver Brewery Tavern and Grill.