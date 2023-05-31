Did Your FashionNova Purchase Fail to Live Up to Its Reviews? You Might Be Entitled to a Refund

Did those five-star reviews convince you to buy a dress from FashionNova.com. What about a swimsuit? Makeup?

If your answer is yes, you might be entitled to a refund.

That’s because the Federal Trade Commission accuses the company of misleading customers by failing to publish hundreds of thousands of negative reviews. Those with fewer than four stars were blocked, the FTC charged.

Fashion Nova paid $4.2 million to settle the charges, money that the FTC is now using for refunds.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Eligible?

You may apply for refund if you meet these four criteria.

You bought items for FashionNova.com before Nov. 21, 2019.

You were influenced by the customer reviews and ratings.

You were dissatisfied with the products.

You have not already received a refund for these items.

What If I Received Money From an Earlier FashionNova Settlement?

An earlier settlement concerned delayed shipments. In April 2020, FashionNova agreed to settle charges, also made by the FTC, that it failed to properly notify customers about delays and used gift cards illegally to compensate them for items that never shipped.

The FTC sent checks and PayPal payments to those consumers in March 2021 and October 2021. All of the funds from that settlement have been distributed.

How Do I Apply?

You may apply online at https://secure.fashionnovaclaims.com.

What Is the Deadline?

You must file your claim by Aug. 15, 2023.

How Much Will I Receive?

The payments will depend on how many people file claims among other factors.

Where Can I Find More Information?

You may call the administrator for the FashionNova claims at 855-678-0018 or send an email to info@FashionNovaClaims.com.