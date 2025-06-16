The judge in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trail removed a juror and will have him replaced with an alternate after prosecutors found inconsistencies in his answers about where he lives.

During jury selection, the juror (Juror #6) said he lived in the Bronx. But, prosecutors said, he told a court employee that he recently moved to New Jersey.

Under questioning by Judge Arun Subramanian, the juror acknowledged moving, but said he retains a New York driver’s license and stays there during the week. Only New York residents can serve as Manhattan federal court jurors.

Last week, Subramanian decided there were serious questions about the juror's candor and ability to follow directions, based on inconsistencies he has given at different times. The judge delivered his official ruling on Monday.

Combs’ lawyers had called it a "thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror” and suggested Subramanian was “conflating inconsistencies with lying.” Due to the defense's intense protestations, the judge was convinced to hold off on making the final decision until Monday.

