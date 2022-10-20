Dino-Mite: Jurassic World- The Exhibition Heads to Mission Valley

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Jurassic World: The Exhibition is coming to Mission Valley this weekend.

The exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in scenes inspired by the movie. Attendees will be able to discover the science of Jurassic World, walk in the land of dinosaurs, and come face to face with some of them.

The family-friendly exhibition is in San Diego for a limited time. The first part of the exhibition is self-paced with many interactive opportunities, according to the exhibition's website, and the second half is made up of a series of shows where you enjoy the show and then move to the next showroom. There will be baby puppet dinos, and a fossil digging station for all the kiddos to enjoy.

The exhibition is located at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall. Hours vary and will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays but will open on certain dates depending on the holidays.

Tickets went on sale on Aug. 26, to purchase tickets and for more details, click here.