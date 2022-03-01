Scores of diplomats walked out of two meetings at the United Nations in Geneva during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's video address to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov spoke by video to the Conference on Disarmament and the Human Rights Council, which he had planned to attend before closure of airspace to Russian planes by several European countries prevented his travel to the Swiss city. He called the measures "outrageous."

“What you have seen is strong support for Ukraine,” said Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Undersecretary of State for arms control and international Security, after the walkout from the disarmament meeting.

Shortly afterward, in a conference room two floors higher, scores of diplomats — including Ukraine’s ambassador in Geneva and the foreign ministers of Canada and Denmark — poured out of the Human Rights Council chamber.

A spokesman for the council said about 100 people left the room.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.