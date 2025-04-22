WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney World to offer free dining for children in 2026

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply for children ages 3 to 9

By NBC6

Walt Disney World on Monday announced that starting in 2026, qualifying children will be able to eat for free.

According to the deal, which will be valid for arrivals next year, it will apply to children ages 3 to 9.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In order to qualify for this deal, the following conditions must be met:

  • Adult parents or guardians must stay with qualifying children in a room at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel
  • Guests must sign up for the same dining plan, which will be free for children, for the length of their stay
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Guests will be able to choose from two different plans; the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Dining Plan.

In 2026, Disney World will allow visitors to combine the free dining promotion with other deals.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

WALT DISNEY WORLD
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us