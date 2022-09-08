Disneyland vs. Disney World: Frontier Adds Nonstops From San Diego to Orlando

Frontier Airlines will be adding seasonal nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Orlando, Florida this fall, it was announced Thursday.

Between Nov. 5 and Jan. 3, 2023, daily flights will operate between San Diego and Orlando International Airport. The airline last offered those flights in March and April of 2021.

"From one destination to another, we appreciate Frontier Airlines adding a seasonal nonstop flight between our two cities," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president & CEO. "The holiday months during which this service will be offered is a popular time for Southern Californians to travel and we welcome those visiting from Central Florida."

Along with the seasonal Orlando route, Frontier Airlines also offers nonstop service to four other locations: Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.