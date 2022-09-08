Disney World

Disneyland vs. Disney World: Frontier Adds Nonstops From San Diego to Orlando

At press time, the weather in Orlando was nicer than in San Diego. Really. But not for long

By City News Service

A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Frontier Airlines will be adding seasonal nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Orlando, Florida this fall, it was announced Thursday.

Between Nov. 5 and Jan. 3, 2023, daily flights will operate between San Diego and Orlando International Airport. The airline last offered those flights in March and April of 2021.

"From one destination to another, we appreciate Frontier Airlines adding a seasonal nonstop flight between our two cities," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president & CEO. "The holiday months during which this service will be offered is a popular time for Southern Californians to travel and we welcome those visiting from Central Florida."

Along with the seasonal Orlando route, Frontier Airlines also offers nonstop service to four other locations: Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

