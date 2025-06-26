‘Disturbing': 100K bed bugs believed to be in Mass. condo as infestation spreads

Inside an apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts, trash can be seen piled up everywhere — and bed bugs, too.

"It's disturbing," Richard Rubin said. "We're down the hall."

Rubin lives on the fourth floor of the Concorde Condominiums on Green Street near Coolidge Corner.

Property management tells NBC10 Boston one of his neighbors has an estimated 100,000 bed bugs in her apartment.

"It's very frustrating to a lot of tenants, and it causes a lot of aggravation," said Rubin.

The town's health department says an elderly woman with mental health and hoarding issues owns and lives in the unit.

It's one of the worst infestations the department has ever seen.

The condo was immediately condemned after it was inspected back in May, with the town writing that the "unit is unfit for human habitation. The danger to the life or health of any occupants is so immediate that immediate condemnation is ordered."

Inspectors found bed bugs on paper, doors, walls, ceilings, hallways and floors.

Kitchen and bathroom facilities were inaccessible because of piled up trash.

But property management still had to go to court.

A deadline from a judge for the woman to clean her condo has now passed, and property management says it will now be able to get in next week. Almost everything will have to be thrown out.

"This thing has been going on now for two months," Rubin said.

He believes this should have been handled much quicker, adding that it's frustrating the process has moved so slowly.

The bed bugs have spread to at least seven other units.

"Two people moved out because of this," he said.

It's unclear what will happen to the owner of the condo once the cleaning crew goes in and throws out her belongings.

Property management is hoping town officials will step in to help her with services.