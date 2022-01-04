INVESTIGATIVE

Dixie Fire Officially Blamed on Tree on Power Line

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

Cal Fire has determined the massive Dixie Fire that destroyed nearly one million acres across five counties last summer was caused by a tree hitting a PG&E power line.  

Cal Fire has forwarded its findings to Butte county prosecutors. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The blaze tore through Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties after it began during the afternoon of July 13, 2021. 

“After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

When Rioters Took Over the US Capitol: A Look Back Over the Last Year

Powerball 4 hours ago

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $610M — 7th Largest in Game's History

of Cresta Dam,” according to a Cal Fire release. The final report was forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney, the release said. 

The incident began earlier on July 13 when the downed tree, apparently suffering from rot, leaned onto a PG&E distribution line. That blew two fuses, but PG&E did not shut off the power on the rest of the line. It  took several hours for a technician to arrive at the scene. By then the fire was already going. 

Deputy District Attorney Marc Noel said his office is reviewing the report. “Obviously Cal Fire has determined the tree in question started the fire and now it’s our job to find out how and why that tree fell and whether PG&E is criminally at fault,” he said. Noel said Cal Fire’s referral suggests possible violations of law, but he declined to specify any of those findings.

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVECaliforniaCalifornia WildfiresPG&Edixie fire
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us