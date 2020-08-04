DMV Rejects ‘Offensive' Army Veteran and Former Police Officer's License Plate Application

A former police officer and U.S. Army veteran is speaking out after he applied for a license plate that reads "BLUTHINL" for "Blue Thin Line" and got rejected by the Department of Motor Vehicles in Napa.

“Sorry I get emotional because we love you. I don’t know you but we love you.”

Former Army medic Scott Parkhurst gets emotional when he talks about the DMVs decision to reject his application.

"The state of California, you can’t do that," he said. "You can’t tell a police officer that 'Blue Thin Line' is offensive, aggressive and threatening, that’s not fair."

Parkhurst wanted to put the license plate on his car and he applied for it back in March, right before the civil unrest surrounding George Floyd.

“It only means I’m standing up for dead police officers and their families that’s all that means," he said. “I understand that the public is feeling uneasy with police right now. I get that … I so get that.”

What he doesn’t get is that the DMV approved two other police-related plates he applied for in the past.

"That’s '10CODES,'" Parkhurst said. "That’s a police code the DMV authorized."

And then there’s the plate that says "OFFASIR" on his motorcycle.

Parkhurst says he fought for his country, now he plans to fight for something else, freedom of speech.

“I have to stand up for all police officers and their families,” Parkhurst said.