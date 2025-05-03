Doctor accused of abusing Indiana University athletes didn't act in ‘bad faith,' law firm says

A law firm hired by Indiana University has concluded that former basketball team doctor Bradford Bomba Sr. did not act “in bad faith or with an improper purpose” when he performed rectal exams on hundreds of young players during routine physicals.

But the medical experts brought on by the Jones Day law firm to help conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Bomba wrote that "it was uncommon" for physicians to perform invasive exams like this on "college-age student athletes without pertinent history of complaints."

Still, the experts wrote in the 874-page report, Bomba's method of doing these exams was "professional and clinical."

"We uncovered no evidence — no witness interview, player account, documentation, or evidence regarding any general predilection of Dr. Bomba — that indicated Dr. Bomba had any sexual purpose or derived any sexual gratification from administering the DREs," the report states, using the acronym for digital rectal exams.

IU hired Jones Day in September to look into the allegations against the now 88-year-old retired doctor after a former player named Haris Mujezinovic sent the school a letter accusing Bomba of performing unnecessary rectal exams on heathy young athletes and saying school officials did nothing to stop him.

“The report did not help me understand the rationale for Dr. Bomba Sr.’s actions or for IU’s failure to act," Mujezinovic said in a statement released by his lawyers Kathleen DeLaney, Matthew Gutwein and Alexander Pantos after the Jones Day report was released Thursday. "It seems to me that IU stayed quiet at the expense of me and the other players.”

Mujezinovic is one five former Indiana players, including one-time NBA player and former Toronto Raptors coach Butch Carter, who are suing the university trustees and former athletic trainer Tim Garl for allegedly ignoring warnings about Bomba, who they allege performed medically unnecessarily rectal exams on the young men.

Delaney, in an email Friday to NBC News, said "this report helps our litigation case and we are continuing to pursue the case with vigor."

"The Jones Day report is flawed in many respects, but it unequivocally confirms that Dr. Bomba, Sr. routinely abused IU student athletes for decades and that the university’s Head Athletic Trainer knew about it at the time and did nothing to stop it," Delany wrote. "Even the hired experts Jones Day engaged — two out of three of them — stopped short of endorsing Dr. Bomba, Sr.’s digital rectal examinations as 'medically appropriate.'”

Delaney said the Jones Day investigators did not interview Bomba and noted that in December the retired doctor invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination dozens of times during a deposition for the lawsuit.

The Jones Day report, Delaney added, also called Garl's behavior "unprofessional" for "razzing" players about the rectal exams at the hands of Bomba.

Garl, who had been the head men’s basketball trainer at the school since 1981, was informed last month that IU would not be renewing his contract.

"This report completely exonerates Tim Garl," his lawyer, Christopher Lee, told NBC News, who added they have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against Garl.

NBC News has also reached out to Bomba's attorney for comment on the findings in the Jones Day report.

When asked if the university had anything else to say about the report, IU spokesperson Mark Bode referred a reporter to the school's statement which said, in part, "The review by Jones Day was fully independent from the university and followed the evidence."

Bomba, who is not listed as a defendant, provided medical care to all its sports teams from 1962 to 1970 and was the Hoosier’s men’s basketball team physician from 1979 until the late 1990s.

Mujezinovic and Charlie Miller, who played for the Hoosiers in the 1990s under the late and legendary coach Bob Knight, were the first of the former players to file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Southern Indiana alleging that their coaches and trainers were aware that Bomba was subjecting basketball players to unnecessary prostate examinations and did nothing to stop him.

They sued under Title IX, a federal law that requires all colleges and universities that receive federal funds to put safeguards in place to protect students from discrimination based on sex, including sexual harassment and sexual violence.

“Dr. Bomba, Sr.’s routine sexual assaults were openly discussed by the Hoosier men’s basketball players in the locker room in the presence of IU employees, including assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and other Hoosier men’s basketball staff,” according to the lawsuit.

