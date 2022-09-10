Dodgers Whip San Diego Padres to Even Series

Manny Machado is going to be an MVP finalist. The only thing keeping him from winning it is probably his teammates.

Machado turned in another fabulous performance, hitting a pair of home runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Josh Bell also had three hits. Alas, the rest of the San Diego offense mustered just 4 knocks through the first eight innings, the same number as L.A. superstar Freddie Freeman, before scoring a couple of garbage time 9th inning runs in an 8-4 smackdown.

Freeman got the scoring started in the 3rd inning with an RBI single off Blake Snell. Machado evened it with his first dinger in the bottom half but in the 5th inning, the bad Snell showed up.

The lefty who's had spurts of struggling with his command walked Trayce Thompson, gave up a double to Austin Barnes, walked Mookie Betts, served up a bases-clearing double to Trea Turner, and another RBI double to Freeman before being pulled by manager Bob Melvin.

Machado's 2nd homer in the 6th inning kept hope temporarily alive, cutting the Dodgers lead to 5-2. But in the 7th inning Freeman struck again with a 2-run homer off Nabil Crismatt to put it out of reach.

The Padres can still win the series on Sunday afternoon with Joe Musgrove on the mound against Andrew Heaney.

