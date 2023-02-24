Crime and Courts

Dogs Kill Elderly Man, Critically Injure Woman and Bite 2 Others in Texas Attack

A fire captain was bitten on the leg

Courtesy WOAI/KABB

Two elderly people were mauled, one fatally, by a small pack of dogs that attacked them and first responders who came to their aid Friday in San Antonio, officials said.

Two other people were bitten — one on the hand and the other, a city fire department captain, on the leg, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at a news conference Friday. Both are expected to recover.

The man who was killed was believed to be about 80 years old, and the woman, who may have been his wife, was critically injured, Hood said.

