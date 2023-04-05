DOJ Agrees to Settle Civil Cases Tied to Texas Church Shooting for $144.5 Million

The Department of Justice has tentatively agreed to pay $144.5 million to settle civil cases tied to the 2017 massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

More than two dozen people were killed in November 2017 when a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The gunman, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church, had served in the Air Force before the attack. In all, 26 people were killed in the shooting and another 22 were injured. Victims were churchgoers as young as five and as old as 72.

The settlement comes after U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said in July 2021 that the U.S. Air Force was partially liable for the attack for failing to flag a 2012 conviction for domestic violence and a subsequent court martial that would have prevented the gunman from buying a weapon.

Rodriguez ordered the U.S. government to pay more than $230 million in damages, but the DOJ appealed the judge's decision. The tentative agreement announced Wednesday, if approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, would resolve all claims tied to the shooting for $144.5 million.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said the settlement not only brings the litigation to a close but also ends, "a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

The plaintiffs, which include survivors of the shooting and relatives of the victims, said if information about the gunman's criminal history had been transmitted to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) it would have prevented him from purchasing guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

According to court transcripts cited by NBC News, lawyers representing the U.S. government argued that even if the gunman's information had been shared with NICS he would have found another way to get a gun and commit the shooting.

In June 2021, the Texas Supreme Court tossed out a lawsuit against Academy Sports and Outdoors for selling the gunman the Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic rifle used in the attack, citing the U.S. Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which protects retailers from lawsuits arising from criminal acts by third parties.

Sutherland Springs, a community of about 400 people, is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.