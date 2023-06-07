Capitol Riot

DOJ charges ‘Bob's Burgers,' ‘Arrested Development' actor in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jay Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents

A Hollywood actor who appeared on “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” "Bob's Burgers" and in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” has been arrested in California and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jay Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents.

The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had been "banned" from "Bob's Burgers," where he voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr.

Johnston was one of hundreds of Jan. 6 participants identified by online sleuths who have not yet been arrested. A Long Island funeral home owner was also arrested on Wednesday.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

