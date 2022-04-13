Lafayette Square

DOJ Reaches Settlement in 2020 Cases Involving Lafayette Square Protesters

As part of the settlement, the United States Park Police agreed to revise its policies governing demonstrations and special events

FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo police move demonstrators away from St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, as they gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Justice Department has reached a settlement in four cases stemming from law enforcement's response to racial justice demonstrations in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., just days after George Floyd's murder.

As part of the settlement, the United States Park Police agreed to revise its policies governing demonstrations and special events.

The new policy, released Wednesday, requires officers, except personnel in plain clothes, to be "clearly identifiable" as Park Police personnel, with fully visible badges and nameplates on outerwear, tactical gear and helmets. 

