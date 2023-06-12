Capitol Riot

DOJ seeks 14 years for Jan. 6 rioter who called Trump ‘dad,' drove stun gun into Michael Fanone's neck

Daniel "D.J. " Rodriquez pleaded guilty in February, admitting he battled law enforcement officers on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6

Daniel Rodriguez at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a video presented as evidence.
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Federal prosecutors are seeking 14 years in federal prison for a violent Jan. 6 rioter who his lawyers say "idolized" Donald Trump and thought of the former president as the "father figure" he never had.

Daniel "D.J. " Rodriquez pleaded guilty in February, admitting that he battled law enforcement officers on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and tased former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Mike Fanone in the neck before storming the building and smashing out a window.

The government, in a sentencing memo filed late Friday, sought 168 months in federal prison along with restitution in the amount of $98,927, saying that Rodriguez's crimes were acts of terrorism that deserve an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines. Judge Amy Berman Jackson will sentence Rodriguez on June 21.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
