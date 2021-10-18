Budgeting

How to Make Dollar Stores Pay Off

Consumer Reports looks at the rise of dollar stores and the best ways to shop.

By Consumer Reports

Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner? These days, you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee shops. Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined—and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores.

And consumers are not shying away. According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 88% of Americans shop at dollar stores at least sometimes. The most common reason? They’re inexpensive and convenient.

But are the savings real? A CR investigative reporter says yes, but there’s a caveat. When compared with nearby grocery stores, dollar stores were indeed cheapest for an entire purchase for each of our shoppers. But even though you might save more money at a dollar store, your options for items could be pretty limited.

Because of those limited options, CR says don’t bother with a shopping list when you go to a dollar store. Instead go in with a strategy and be flexible.

Not many dollar stores carry fresh fruit and vegetables, but they often stock frozen versions of each, which can be as nutritious.

If you’re in need of some over-the-counter medicine, skip the name brands like Advil and Tylenol, and opt for the generics, which are chemically identical and often much cheaper. And always check the expiration date no matter where you shop.

It’s important to remember that you may be able to get many of these items cheaper in bulk at big-box stores. But in an emergency—or if you just need a little—dollar store offerings are usually a good bet.

Dollar stores aren’t immune to the ongoing supply problems, so don’t be surprised if you see more empty shelves or a more limited selection of certain products.

