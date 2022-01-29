Dolphins as Far as the Eye Can See Off SoCal Coast

Whale watchers got a treat of a different marine mammal kind off the SoCal coast recently.

A pod of what are believed to be thousands of dolphins began to "stampede" near a Newport Landing Whale Watching boat last Sunday.

The dolphins repeatedly jumped out of the water in sight of the boat, which was just off Newport Beach.

The cetaceans are believed to save energy when they leap out of water.

Jessica Roame, the education manager for Newport Landing & Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, said experts don't know what causes dolphins to stampede.

Some theories: predator evasion or chasing a food source.

"Southern California is one of the best places in the world to see large pods of dolphin on a regular basis," Roame said.