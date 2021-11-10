domestic extremism

Domestic Extremists Pushing Violence Against Congress and Health Officials: DHS

The new bulletin paints a picture of persistent danger

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Domestic extremists continue to exploit false narratives to promote violence online, calling for attacks on members of Congress, public health and school officials, even as they share information about how to build bombs, according to a new intelligence bulletin by the Department of Homeland Security that paints a picture of persistent danger.

The new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon, according to officials familiar with it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It replaces an existing bulletin published in August, which said that "ethnically motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

domestic extremismDepartment of Homeland Security
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us