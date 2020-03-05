Tennessee

President Trump to Visit Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee

Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes, according to the White House

NBCUniversal, Inc.

President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday, just days after storms that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit.

Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Elizabeth Warren 12 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

coronavirus 18 hours ago

’This Is Not a Drill’: WHO Urges the World to Fight Coronavirus

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile (80-kilometer) trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing in most of the deaths.

The National Weather Service said that was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as “extreme,” with winds between 166 and 200 mph (267-321 kph). Local officials have said it was on the ground for about 2 miles (3 kilometers).

The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TennesseeDonald Trump
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us