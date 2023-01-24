Don't Identify as Human? North Dakota Schools Don't Want You

Six Republican members of the North Dakota Legislature introduced a bill Wednesday that would send a clear message to nonhuman-identified students: You’re not wanted in the Roughrider State.

The two-page bill, which is primarily a measure seeking to prohibit schools in the state from accommodating transgender youths, includes a subsection aimed at a different — and theoretical — category of students.

“A board of a school district, a public or private school, or a teacher in a public or private school may not … Adopt a policy establishing or providing a place, facility, school program, or accommodation that caters to a student’s perception of being any animal species other than human," the bill, labeled an “emergency measure” by its authors, states.

While the North Dakota bill does not mention litter boxes, one of the bill's sponsors, state Rep. Lori VanWinkle, told NBC News that her state does indeed have students who don't identify as human.

The bill's five other Republican sponsors did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.