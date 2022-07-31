Dore Alley Takes Place as SF Community Raises Concerns About Spread of Monkeypox

A racy San Francisco street fair took place Sunday as it was one part of a busy weekend in the city. But some San Francisco residents have expressed concern that the weekend events could lead to more monkeypox cases.

A few blocks in the South of Market neighborhood turned into a street fair called “Dore Alley” or “Up Your Alley” Sunday. Some people consider it a more racy version of the Folsom Street Fair as many came in from out of town to be here.

Russ Bono, who visited from Palm Springs said it’s a personal tradition. But he thinks it feels a little different this year and added that taking reasonable precautions make sense.

“I’ve had four COVID shots. As soon as I can get a monkeypox vaccine, I will but you know the gay community has a long pestilence after another. So we’re still here I’m sure we will continue to be here,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other weekend events include parties. Some people reconsidered their weekend plans due to monkeypox concerns.

The city of San Francisco is implementing a local public health emergency starting on Monday as cases rise.

Organizers said they’re doing their best to keep the community safe and informed, San Francisco Department of Public Health were involved with outreach for monkeypox. There were also COVID-19 shots and testing during the event. They added hand sanitizing stations and more space for move around.

“We’re working to make sure we can still gather and connect and give people a lot of room to assess their risk and act accordingly,” said Angel Adeyoha.

Experts said for those who don’t have a vaccine or prior infection there are three main ways it spreads, the most typical is through prolonged skin to skin exposure with an infected person.

Infections have happened through the exchange of bodily fluids, and the least likely is through exposure to soiled clothes or bedding of an infected person.

“I think probably more risky things in both outside lands and dore is the things that happen after the event or around the private event spaces where people are intimate with each other,” said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.