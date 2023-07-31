How to stay safe in extreme heat: Do's and Don'ts

With record-setting temperatures soaring across the country, it's important to take the necessary safety measures for yourself and your loved ones.

If not prepared, the rising temperatures can pose a serious threat to health.

To help you beat the heat and prioritize safety, we’ve put together a guide that outlines all the do’s and don’ts that need to be followed.

Do:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. Encourage those around you to drink fluids too. The Red Cross recommends consuming about ¾ a gallon of water daily to stay hydrated.

Prepare for power outages

Extreme heat can lead to power outages. Be prepared with a backup plan, storing enough food, water, and medicine. Sign up for emergency alerts from your local government to stay connected during outages.

Wear appropriate clothing

Plan to wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes when going outside in extreme temperatures to stay cool.

Check on friends and neighbors who don’t have A/C

Be on the lookout for friends, neighbors, or anyone without air conditioning, especially older adults, children, pregnant women, and those with illnesses who are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

Check on your animals

Frequently check on your pets to ensure they are not suffering in the heat or becoming dehydrated to avoid trips to the vet.

Make a plan of where you can go if you don’t have A/C

If your home does not have air conditioning, find places like public libraries, malls, or cooling centers where you and your loved ones can go to stay cool.

Don’t:

Drink beverages with caffeine or alcohol

Stay away from caffeinated, sugary, or alcoholic beverages, as they can cause you to lose more body fluid and become dehydrated.

Leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles

Do not leave children or pets in the car, even if the windows are cracked. Cars can quickly reach dangerous temperatures, posing a severe risk of heatstroke or worse.

Wear dark colors

Avoid wearing dark clothing in hot temperatures to avoid absorbing excess heat from the sun. Light-colored clothing is the better option when going outside.

Exercise during the hottest part of the day

Limit your outdoor activity and exercise to the morning and evening hours of the day, when it is the coolest, to avoid any heat-related illnesses.

For more tips and advice on how to stay cool and safe in extreme heat, visit the Red Cross or CDC website.