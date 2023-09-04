Texas

Driver crashes into crowded Denny's near Houston and injures 23 people

Video of the aftermath showed a red SUV fully inside the restaurant

By The Associated Press

This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it
Rosenberg Police Department via AP

A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant, injuring 23 people.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, Texas said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny's restaurant just off the highway late Monday morning. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant's south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that don't appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. Victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said. The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Video of the aftermath shows a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texascar crash
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us