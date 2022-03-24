Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator in Florida

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with an 11-foot alligator near Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when a 59-year-old man was driving east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.

After striking the animal, the man's car went off the road and rolled into a ditch according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Passing motorists called 911, but he died at the site of the crash.

The alligator involved also died.

No additional information about the crash has been immediately released.

