Driver Intentionally Hits Boys Over Dog Poop Prank: Burlingame PD

An 18-year-old driver who allegedly ran over four boys in Burlingame over the weekend was upset because he thought the boys had left dog poop in his SUV, according to police.

Police said Omeed Adibi of San Mateo slammed into the boys — ages 12 and 13 — as they were walking on a sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Adibi sped off, but alert neighbors tracked him down and police eventually arrested him.

Police said Adibi told them someone had put dog poop in his SUV and he hit the boys because he thought they did it. But, as it turns out, the boys had nothing to do with it. The pranksters were actually Adibi's friends.

Police said Adibi admitted to hitting the boys. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday. He is accused of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

One boy remains in critical condition, according to police. Two other boys have moderate injuries.

Three of the boys go to Borel Middle School in San Mateo. The fourth victim attends Bowditch Middle School in Foster City.