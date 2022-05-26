Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes in Texas

The driver of a car from which another man fired the fatal shot that killed a Texas 7-year-old in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday, prosecutors said.

Jazmine Barnes was fatally shot Dec. 30 near Houston after the gunman and driver apparently thought the car she was in belonged to a rival, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jazmine had been in the car with her mother and three sisters.

The driver, Eric Black, 23, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year, while the alleged gunman, Larry Woodruffe, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April after a jury convicted him of capital murder.

