Utah

Driver gets stuck on Utah mountain thanks to Google ‘shortcut,' officials say

A 23-year-old man was stranded in his Toyota Tercel for three hours on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

A Toyota Tercel stuck on a dirt road on a Utah mountain after Google led him there on a “shortcut,” authorities said.
Wasatch County Search & Rescue

A driver in Utah got stuck on a dirt road on a Utah mountain after Google led him there on a “shortcut,” authorities said.

The driver, who was identified only as a 23-year-old man, and his Toyota Tercel became stuck Thursday on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to a Saturday statement from the Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“This was the shortcut that google recommended between Springville and Vernal,” officials said.

The driver was uninjured, but search-and-rescue responded and helped him off the mountain. The rescue took three hours, officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Wasatch County is about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us