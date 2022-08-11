Drugs Found in Anne Heche's System Following Crash That Left Her in Coma, Police Say

Actor Anne Heche, gravely injured and in a coma following a car crash last week, had drugs in her system and is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, police said Thursday.

Heche, 53, was hospitalized in critical condition after the Aug. 5 crash that spread flames into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista, officials said.

"In preliminary testing, the blood draw revealed the presence of drugs," according an LAPD statement. "The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision."

Anne Heche is feeling the love from her fellow famous friends. Two days after the 53-year-old actress was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram and posted a video to wish the actress well. "I'm sending you all my love. Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche," he said. Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to "pray for her."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.