Video: Driver rescued after dump truck plows into home in Woodbury Heights, NJ

Firefighters and other first responders rescued a driver after a dump truck crashed into a house in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, May 20, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man was driving a dump truck along the 600 block of Stratford Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole and then crashed into a home, officials said. NBC10 Philadelphia later obtained exclusive dashcam video of the crash.

Officials have not yet revealed what caused the crash but police said the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.

NBC10 has learned that the driver has worked for Zeisloft Trucking in West Deptford for over 20 years. The owner said the driver was on his way home and the truck was filled with sand.

"Your heart drops and you’re just hoping everyone is okay. That’s all the matters," Chuck Zeisloft, of Zeisloft Trucking, said.

One person was inside the home at the time of the incident. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the truck remained trapped inside the vehicle for hours before first responders managed to pull him out. The driver was conscious and was assessed by medics, officials said.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed the white rear hopper of the truck peaking from a hole in the exterior wall of the home.

Also, the property appeared to have suffered significant damage in this incident, with all of the walls of the home buckling as the truck rested inside the residence.

One home near the property was evacuated as a safety precaution, officials said.

In Ring video shared by a neighbor, it shows her baby in hand as she frantically goes to check out the damage.

"I feel really horrible for the driver and I feel very sorry for that man, cause he is elderly and apparently just had surgery, and was using a walker. He’s older," one witness, Lori Denham said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Woodbury-Glassboro Road is currently closed between Elm Avenue and Chestnut Avenue due to the crash. Several side roads were also shut down in the immediate area.