Dylan Farrow Blasts Upcoming Woody Allen Memoir

An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing house for putting it out.

Farrow has alleged that Allen molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7.

Allen's agreement with Hachette means that he shares a publisher with one of his biggest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” was released last year by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men," Dylan Farrow said in a statement late Monday.

Dylan Farrow added that she was never contacted by fact-checkers for the memoir: “This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette's complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”

