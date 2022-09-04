E. Coli Outbreak Extends to New York and Kentucky

An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state.

The CDC has noted that the number of people sickened is likely higher than the 97 total reported in the six states, and the true number could include other states. Michigan is home to most of the affected — 58, the CDC said.

In a statement in August, Wendy's said it was fully cooperating with public health authorities in the investigation and that it would be removing the sandwich lettuce from some restaurants in the region.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

At least thirty-seven related cases of E. coli from has been reported in four states over the span of just two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.