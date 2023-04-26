E. Jean Carroll Testifies About Alleged Attack: ‘Donald Trump Raped Me'

A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” E. Jean Carroll testified.

From afar, Trump repeated his insistence that Carroll’s allegations are fiction, writing on his social media site that the case “is a made-up scam,” and more. His comments prompted the judge to warn Trump's lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.

Trump hasn’t attended the trial thus far, but his lawyers said Tuesday it’s still possible he could decide to testify.

The trial comes as Trump again seeks the Republican nomination for president, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges that involve payments made to silence a porn actor who said she had a sexual encounter with him.

Carroll, 79, has said she crossed paths with Trump at the revolving door to Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996. At the time, she was writing a long-running advice column in Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate magnate and social figure in New York.

She has said he asked her advice about selecting a gift for a woman, and she went along, thinking the experience would be funny. According to Carroll, they ended up in a lingerie department, joked with each other about who should try on a bodysuit and went to a dressing room.

Then, she alleges, Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her while she struggled against him. She has said she finally kneed him off her and fled.

Trump, 76, has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and had no clue who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt.

As court was about to begin Wednesday, Trump vented his feelings about it on his Truth Social platform. Among other remarks, he called Carroll's lawyer “a political operative” and alluded to a DNA issue that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has ruled can't be part of the case.

“This is a fraudulent & false story — Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote.

Lawyers for Carroll — whose suit includes claims that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a "hoax," "scam," “lie” and “complete con job” — mentioned his new statement to Kaplan. He wasn't pleased.

“What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring, certainly to speak to his quote-unquote public — but, more troubling, the jury in this case — about stuff that has no business being spoken about," the judge told Trump's lawyers. He called Trump's post “a public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate."

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are told not to follow any news or online commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump “to refrain from any further posts about this case.”

“I hope you're more successful,” Kaplan said, adding that Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability.”

Carroll's federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of his allegedly defamatory comments.

The suit was filed under a New York law that temporarily lets decades-old sexual abuse claims go to civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.