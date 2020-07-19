Early Morning Boat Fire Investigated as Possible Arson

Firefighters are investigating a possible arson on a boat that was on fire early Sunday at Harbor Island, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Crews received a call of a fire on a vessel at about 5 a.m., according to Lt. Victor Banuelos. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from a 50-foot powerboat.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and a good Samaritan who was injured while trying to battle the blaze before crews arrived was hospitalized. Arson investigators were called to the scene but no conclusions have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.