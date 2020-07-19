Harbor Island

Early Morning Boat Fire Investigated as Possible Arson

A good Samaritan who responded to the fire before crews arrived was injured

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Firefighters are investigating a possible arson on a boat that was on fire early Sunday at Harbor Island, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Crews received a call of a fire on a vessel at about 5 a.m., according to Lt. Victor Banuelos. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from a 50-foot powerboat.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and a good Samaritan who was injured while trying to battle the blaze before crews arrived was hospitalized. Arson investigators were called to the scene but no conclusions have been made so far.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus Jul 18

US Virus Updates: US Reaches Single-Day High of New Cases; Schools Unlikely to Open in Fall

John Lewis Jul 18

Remembering John Lewis, Rights Icon and American Hero

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Harbor Islandfireboat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us