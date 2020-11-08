earthquake

Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts on Sunday Morning

There were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage

By Chris Gloninger and Marc Fortier

Generic earthquake quake temblor
Getty Images

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled parts of southern New England shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered in Bliss Corner, a section of Dartmouth. Numerous NBC10 Boston viewers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island reported feeling the tremors.

There were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage. Police in Dartmouth and area towns including Falmouth, Rochester, Westport and Fall River said they had received calls from residents but no one has reported any damage.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

decision2020 23 hours ago

Biden Defeats Trump, Vows to Be ‘A President for All Americans'

Decision 2020 Nov 3

Live Updates: Biden, Harris Deliver Victory Speeches

The quake was a shallow one, which enhances the possibility of minor damage and is likely felt across a larger area.

SEE WHERE THE EARTHQUAKE WAS FELT

On the earthquake magnitude scale, it's considered a "light" earthquake, which is often felt but only causes minor damage.

The most recent 4.0-plus magnitude earthquake in the northeast was in Ohio back in 2019. In New England, there was a 4.7 magnitude quake in Maine in 2012.

"Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning we felt what was an earthquake," viewer Greg Levanduski said. "It lasted about 20 seconds, started as a rumbling noise then the house started shaking."

Viewer Dorrie Stapleton said she felt it as far north as Wakefield, Massachusetts.

"About 2 minutes ago I felt a heavy deep rumbling and my entire house in Hopkinton shook," added Raymond Jerome.

"We just had an earth tremor," said Victor Rebello of South Dartmouth. "The house shook and glass rattled. No apparent damage."

"I live in Douglas Ma and i don't know about anyone else in the area but I do believe we had just experienced a small earthquake as our house slightly shook and we heard a faint rumbling," said Amy Cundall. "Lasted for just a few seconds but was clearly felt."

This article tagged under:

earthquakeMassachusettsRhode Island
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us