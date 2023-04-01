San Leandro

Small Earthquakes Strike in San Leandro: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple small magnitude earthquakes struck in the East Bay Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake (magnitude 3.2) hit at 9:24 a.m. and was centered in San Leandro, the USGS said. Two other quakes of the same magnitude hit the same area at 9:43 a.m., according to the USGS. At around noon, the USGS downgraded the earthquake that happened at 9:43 a.m. to a 2.7.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
