‘No EBT': SNAP payment outages reported Thursday morning

Wawa stores in the Philadelphia region posted signs that they couldn't accept SNAP EBT payments early on Dec. 5, 2024, amid an apparent nationwide outage

By Dan Stamm

Signs on Wawa doors warn of an EBT SNAP payment outage
NBC10

People planning to pay for food early Thursday morning were greeted at 24/7 convenience stores with a message -- "No EBT."

DownDetector tracked EBT issues picking up around midnight ET Thursday nationwide.

By 6 a.m. ET, the reported outages appeared to be subsiding.

The exact root of the payment issue wasn't clear.

What are SNAP benefits?

"Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Nutrition Service says. "When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased."

The USDA overnight didn't post any message about issues with EBT outages.

