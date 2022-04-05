At Least 90 Structures Damaged in a Texas County Where Tornado Touched Down

Monday night's severe weather brought damaging winds to Johnson County where some 90 structures were impacted with various degrees of damage according to the Johnson County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that an EF-2 tornado caused damage in Johnson County, just north of Egan.

4 pm Damage Survey Update 🌪️ The NWS survey team has found damage consistent with an EF-2 rating (max winds 112 mph) north of Egan in Johnson County. Additional surveys & damage assessments will be done over the next few days. #dfwwx #txwx #tornado — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 5, 2022

In Venus, which is near Alvarado, Jeff Wilson's home received some damage. He said he's been there for more than 20 years and hasn’t seen a storm quite like the one on Monday night.

“This is the first one that actually hit our place,” he said. “I heard high winds and the hail. Then I heard the metal. I ducked inside the house, figured out that was the safest place for me.”

A carport and other structures on his property were damaged. He said he’s looking at about $35,000 worth of damage on his property.

“It’s only money,” he said. “No injuries. We all came through it. Nerves are frayed, of course.”

He said his son was shaken up after some of the debris from the carport crashed into his traveling trailer which is parked underneath it.

“He lives in a travel trailer and it damaged the trailer pretty bad its going to be a total loss and he was more shook up than I was, but outside of nerves everything is going to be alright," said Wilson.

The Red Cross is set up at the First Baptist Church of Alvarado, located at 207 E. Hwy 67, for anyone who needs assistance.

They will be open Tuesday night until 6 p.m. and for the next couple of days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At this time they're assessing if they need to hold people overnight.

The county is also asking people to fill out a survey online to report any sort of damage to understand the extent of it so the county might be able to get the resources needed to help out others.

A man is in the ICU, injured saving his teenage daughter trapped in an RV under a tornado warning in North Texas Monday night.