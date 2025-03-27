Six dead as submarine crashes off the coast of Egypt

At least six people have died after a tourist submarine crashed in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt early Thursday.

The Egyptian governorate office said in a statement that all of those killed when a submarine sank were foreign nationals, according to Reuters.

While the governorate did not confirm the submarine's details, Russia's embassy in Cairo told NBC News in a statement that four of those killed aboard the Sindbad submersible when it crashed in the Red Sea less than a mile off the coast of the Egyptian city of Hurghada were Russian citizens.

The four were among 45 tourists aboard the vessel, which has the same name as the hotel that owns it, said the Russian statement, which did not provide further details on the crash or what the Sindbad crashed into.

Two municipal officials not authorized to speak to the media told the Associated Press that nine other people were injured in the incident.

“Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,” the embassy said, adding that “their health condition is not a concern.”

The tour operator, Sindbad Submarines, owns two of the world's 14 recreational submarines that are used to take tourists 82 miles below the sea, according to the company's website.

In November last year, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea after warnings of rough waters, Egyptian officials said at the time. At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued.

