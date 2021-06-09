Emma Coronel Aispuro

‘El Chapo's' Wife to Plead Guilty to Helping Run Drug Cartel

She will appear by video to enter her plea Thursday morning

The wife of "El Chapo," one of the world's most powerful drug lords, has agreed to plead guilty to helping him run his Mexican cartel, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested in February at Dulles Airport in Virginia and charged in federal court with helping her husband's drug empire import tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

She will appear by video to enter her plea Thursday morning, according to an entry on the federal court docket.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 16 hours ago

In UK for First Foreign Trip, Biden to Announce Vaccine Plan

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

AP Source: US to Buy 500M Pfizer Vaccines to Share Globally

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Emma Coronel Aispuro
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us