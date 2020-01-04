Driver, 85, Lost Consciousness Before Crash on I-15, CHP Says

An 85-year-old driver lost consciousness before crashing and running off Interstate 15 near Bonsall late Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP responded to reports of a vehicle down a dirt embankment around 6 p.m. along I-15, north of the Gopher Canyon Road exit. They discovered a husband and wife in a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser off the side of northbound I-15, the CHP said.

The driver, 85, from San Jose had turned to his wife moments before and stated he wasn't feeling well. He then lost consciousness and slumped over the steering wheel, causing the woman to grab the steering wheel while the vehicle continued moving forward, according to the CHP.

The SUV crashed into a guardrail within the center divider and veered east across all lanes of I-15, continuing down a dirt embankment, the CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said, and the woman was found "alert and well." The cause of death was unknown, as of Saturday night, the CHP said.

The incident remained under investigation.